Dutchmen win via walk-off
ST. MARYS — St. Marys Dutchmen pitcher Charlie Coudriet threw a complete game one-hitter as the Dutchmen downed the Clarion-Limestone Lions, 1-0, on Monday in a walk-off win.
Coudriet allowed the lone hit in the top of the seventh with one out as Jordan Hesdon singled to left field. Coudriet struck out seven and allowed just one walk in the win.
At the plate, Coudriet also had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh with two outs.
Ben Paul drew a walk off of Kohen Kemmer and a Dan Schutz single moved Paul to second. Logan Bauer then drew a walk to load the bases as Coudriet singled to left to win the game.
Schutz was 2-for-2 on the day and teammate Vinnie Lenze was 2-for-3.
St. Marys (3-2) plays at Clearfield today while Clarion-Limestone (3-2) hosts Clarion on Wednesday.
Punxsy netters fall
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks boys tennis team fell to the Tyrone Golden Eagles, 6-1, on Monday afternoon.
Picking up the lone win on the day came at No. 1 doubles as Mike Setree and Alex Deppen beat Elijah Walk and Ronnie Kerr, 8-1.
“We had a tough match against Tyrone,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “The boys all played well and a lot of games went to deuce. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get over that hurdle.”
Punxsutawney is back in action today as they host fellow District 9 opponent St. Marys.
TYRONE 6, PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Singles
1. Will Grist (T) def. Mike Setree, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Maverick Fleck (T) def. Alex Deppen, 6-3, 6-0.
3. Caleb McKinney (T) def. Dana Smith, 6-3, 6-3.
4. Brody Klien (T) def. Logan Conner, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Setree/Deppen (P) def. Elijah Walk/Ronnie Kerr, 8-1.
2. Carter Woomer/Braeton Miller (T) def. Abe Santos/Aiden West, 8-1.
3. Chris Escala/Beau Zeigler (T) def. Adam Kural/Gage Elliot, 8-1.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A perfect game highlights this edition of the honor roll.
Ryan Mitskavich rolled a 300 in Gold League action as he also had a series of 785. Joining Mitskavich out of the Gold League was Cam Tilson Jr., who rolled a high game of 278.
Tim Oswalt came close to a 300 but was just one pin short with a 299 in the Sportsmans League. Mitskavich also made honors in the Sportsmans League with a single game of 280.
In the Owens Brockway league, Scot Meholick rolled a series of 763.