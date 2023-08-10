Dutch golfers sweep opener
KANE — The St. Marys boys golf team opened its season Thursday afternoon with a tri-match at Kane that also featured Elk County Catholic, and the Flying Dutchmen came away with a pair of victories.
St. Marys posted a five-man score of 205, with Kane recording a 248 and ECC a 271.
Medalist honors went to Dutchman Louie Nedzinski, who carded a 1-over 36. Kane was led by Phinn Chamberlain’s 44, while Marcus Muccio notched ECC’s best score with a 50.
Contributing to the Dutch scoring were Anthony Nedzinski (41), Vinnie Azzato (42) and Alex Clark and Max Croyle, who both shot 43s. Tyler Rusalem also turned in a 42 for the Dutch.
“This was a good start to our season,” said St. Marys coach Bob Bauer. “We found out some areas of our game that we need to work on.”
St. Marys returns to action Saturday when it hosts the Bavarian Hills Invitational, then play at the Coudersport Invitational on Monday. Elk County also plays in both the Bavarian Hills and Coudy Invites.
St. Marys—205
Anthony Nedzinski 41, Louie Nedzinski 36, Alex Clark 43, Vinnie Azzato 42, Max Croyle 43. Others: Carter Redmond 47, Tyler Rusalem 42.
Kane—248
Phinn Chamberlain 44, Liam Kiehl 45, Brockl Wensel 49, Kayin Bard 63, Lucas Merry 47.
Elk County Catholic—271
Christian Sloff 51, Sarah Krise 59, Sam Rettger 57, Marcus Muccio 50, Isaac Vogt 54. Others: Allan Singer 60.