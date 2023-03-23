Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A perfect game highlights this edition of the bowling honor roll.
Scot Meholick rolled a 300 in Fat Kid’s Sports Bar Tuesday league play while also having an 807 series. Kyle Shannon and Harry Bergman joined him with honors from the league as Shannon picked up a 288 single game while Bergman had a single game of 279.
In the Sportsmans league, Patrick Snyder and Dave Salgado made it via series and single games. Snyder rolled an 805 series and a 278 high game while Salgado had a 795 series and a top game of 280.
The Gold league saw Kyle Shannon roll an 810 series and a 290 high game as fellow league members Ryan Mitskavich and Kyle Shannon made honors via single games with a 278 and 276, respectively.