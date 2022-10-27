ECC downs Coudy
ST. MARYS — The top ranked Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team took down No. 8 Coudersport in straight sets Thursday night, 25-21, 25-15, 25-10, in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal matchup.
“It was nice to get our first playoff win in,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “I think the girls were a little nervous the first game but after that game was done they were back to business.”
Tori Newton had 10 kills and five aces, Maddie Bierley had eight kills, Reagan Bauer had six kills and four aces and Kiri Emmert had 26 assists and two aces.
“It was a good win tonight,” Bauer said. “Our defense came up with some nice plays.”
Elk County Catholic will hosts its semifinal matchup against No. 5 seed Johnsonburg on Tuesday at 6:30. The Ramettes swept No. 4 Redbank Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23.
Bowling Honor Roll
There were five people that made this week’s edition — with one of those rolling a perfect game.
Jeff Krach accomplished the feat, rolling a perfect 300 in the Town & Country league this week.
The Fat Kids league had two honorees. Brandon Orsich made the list with a 752 series while Jeff Colbey rolled a single high game of 279.
The other two honorees were Jackie Mitskavich — who bowled a 683 series in the Sportsmans league — and Mike Flock, who bowled a 270 single game in Litts Club play.