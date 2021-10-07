Rovers blank Gremlins
KARNS CITY — The Brockway boys soccer team used a strong defensive effort to shut out host Karns City, 2-0, on Thursday.
Marcus Bennett scored both Rover goals, with Nolan Swanson setting up one of them.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday at home against DuBois.
DuBois boys fall
STRATTANVILLE — The DuBois boys soccer team lost at Clarion-Limestone, 5-1, Thursday night.
Houston Hemke scored the lone goal for the Beavers.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at Brockway.
Brookville sweeps Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Brookville volleyball team swept host Brockway, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15, Thursday night.
Savannah Ross led Brockway with 12 points, including two aces, to go along with five assists. Kalina Powell had 16 digs, while Ciara Morelli added eight digs, six assists and three kills.
Subregional golf results
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team competed in the PIAA Class 3A Western Team Regional Tournament Thurday at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course, and the Beavers finished third out of three teams with a score of 366.
Cody Jaconski led DuBois with an 89, while teammates Gavin Kaschalk and Brock Smith each came in with 90s. Tyson Kennis rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 97. Landon Gustafson also competed in the event and shot a 117.
State College won the team title with a 321 and advanced to the PIAA Team Championships later this month in York. McDowell was the runnerup with a 344.
Union City won the Class 2A boys title, besting Clarion, 330-344, to advance to states, while the McDowell took home the Class 3A girls title over State College, 247-310. No Class 2A girls team qualified for the event.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll features four local competitors.
Christopher Dunworth rolled a 288 game in Sunday Mized Couples league, while Kyle Shannon had a 279 game in Scotty’s Donuts Classic. Over in Division 2 of the Litts Club, Jeff Sedor and Louis Wells posted games of 278 and 277, respectively.
DCC junior high hoops win
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic 7th and 8th grade girls basketball teams were in action last week against Punxsutawney and earlier this week against DuBois.
Punxsy took the 7th grade game 33-11 as DCC’s Elizabeth Green scored four points. However, the 8th graders beat Punxsy 40-26. Mattie Gritzer and Julia Sebring had eight points each.
The Lady Cardinals also split games with DuBois, with DuBois winning 16-12 in the 7th grade contest and DCC winning 33-10 in 8th grade action.
For the 7th grade game, Jillian Morgan led the Lady Cardinals with eight of the 12 total points, while Sebring had 15 points in the 8th grade contest,
The 8th grade team moves to 5-1 on the year as both are back in action against Johnsonburg and Elk County Catholic this week.