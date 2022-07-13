Area golf results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held their Member/Member Tournament last Thursday on the Gold Course, with the format being one best all of two.
The duo of Betsy Schuch and Ginny Libby captured low gross honors with an 83. When it came to low net, Darla Hawley and Sue tench posted the best score — a 61. The team of Deb Money-Kathy Caracci was second (65), while Peg Akers-Sharon hay placed third with a 68.
Caracci had the closest shot to the line on No. 3, while Linda Paul was closest to the line on No. 7. Helen garner made the longest putt on No. 18.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The “Golf Nuts” played at Beechwoods Golf Course last Wednesday (July 7), with the team of Bob Radaker, Dave Beane, Tom Haag and Steve Howard taking home top honors with a 387
Second place (394) to the team of Les Schlosser, George Heitzenrater Tom Murray and John Kruse.
Heitzenrater and Kruse shot a 90 to tie for the low gross score of the day.
Quota Points were Kruse 39, Heitzenrater 38, and the trio of Radaker, Haag and Beane tying with 36. The Odd Man Out was Mike Ross.
The league played at Pine Acres in Bradford this past week.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League held a red, white and blue scramble last week, and the trio of Alan Groves, Jeff Norris and Mike Robinson took home first-place honors.
Second went to the quartet of Bill Hicks, Ray Wyant, Rich Stewart and Terry Stockdale was second, while Butch Martell, Doug Powell and Walt Kosiba were third.
Bert Schenk made the longest putt on No. 1, while Jerry Sanko had the closest second shot on No. 6. Hicks was closest to the pin on No. 14.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — The Kenterra Golf Course’s Open League saw a four-way tie for first place last week (July 6), as the teams of Jim London-Greg Kennis Jr., Greg Kennis Sr.-Carter Newcome, Alan Borden-Bob Muth and Tyson Kennis-Colton Gearhart all shots 73s.
Dan Stamler had the closest second shot on No. 3, while Bob Muth was closest to the pin on No. 8. Craig Buskousky had the fewest putts (12). Greg Kennis Jr. shot a 35 for the low gross of the day, while Borden and Jim McAfoos tied for the low net with 35s.
Ferrari out at Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A.J. Ferrari, an NCAA champion with Oklahoma State who suffered season-ending head and leg injuries in a vehicle collision this past season, is no longer with the program.
The school announced his departure Wednesday, but did not provide details. But court records in Payne County, Oklahoma, where Oklahoma State is located, show that a judge granted a woman a protective order against Ferrari last week.
Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class.