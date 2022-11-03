DCCMS basketball results
DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic junior high girls basketball teams split a doubleheader Wednesday against St. Marys.
The seventh grade team lost 18-9, with Lady Cardinal Tori Youngdahl scoring seven points. The eighth grade team then pulled out a 21-18 victory despite losing leading scorer Jillian Morgan to an injury during the game. Youngdahl moved up to play with the eighth graders and had a team-high 10 points in Morgan’s absence.
The eighth grade Lady Cardinals were coming off a strong 2-1 showing in DCC’s Fr. Leopold Tournament over the weekend. They dropped their opener Friday to Clarion-Limestone, 42-26, but rebounded Saturday to beat DuBois (20-19) and Redbank Valley (31-28). Morgan was DCC’s leading scorer in all three games, posting 24, 14 and 21 points, respectively.
The DCC squads are back in action this afternoon at home against DuBois at 4 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There were four honorees in the latest edition of the bowling honor roll, with one of those making it on multiple occasions
Ryan Mitskavich made the list in two different leagues for both top series and top game. For the Town & Country league, he had a series of 803 and rolled a single game high of 279. Mitskavich then had a 760 series and a 277 high game in the Sportsmans league in Division B play.
The other three honorees made it via single games. The Litts Club league saw Jerry Park roll a 275 while Shane Frantz had a 279 for the Sportsmans league in Division A play. Brandon Orsich also rolled a 279 during Fat Kids league play.