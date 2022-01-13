DAMS wrestlers fall
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team returned to action for the first time in 23 days Wednesday night and suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Williamsport, 48-19.
Peyton Geer, Easton Harris, Seth Wilmoth, Brandt Bash, and Samson Deeb all notched wins for DuBois.
In exhibition action, Brady Glass and Jeff Morris both picked up falls, while Chase Pineiro also won.
DuBois (2-1) competes in the Indiana Eagles Junior High Invitational on Saturday at the S&T Arena in Indiana.
Wrestling action begins at 10:30 a.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll is headlined by a pair of perfect games, with a third bowler nearly hitting the milestone as well.
John Hilliard rolled a 300 game in Town & Country, while Brandon Cryster did the same in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Melia Mitskavich nearly posted a third perfect game at the youth level in the DuBois Juniors, but she had to settle for a 296 game as part of a 767 series.
Rich Pothoven added a 278 game in the Town & Country League, while Chuck Dietz had a 278 game in Week 16 action of the Litts Club.
Cam Tilson Jr. posted a 276 game in the Gold League.
PSU’s Cain confers transfer
STATE COLLEGE — Noah Cain confirmed he’s entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave Penn State after three seasons, he wrote in a social media post Thursday.
The junior running back reportedly entered the transfer portal Wednesday, and he was removed from Penn State’s online roster shortly there after.
Cain spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, and a seemingly promising career was derailed by injuries and ineffectiveness. Over his Penn State career, Cain rushed 193 times for 806 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns.
He burst onto the scene as a freshman out of IMG Academy (Fla.) in 2019 with 443 yards on 5.3 yards per carry and eight touchdowns.
He entered 2020 atop the running back depth chart after fellow running back Journey Brown’s medically retirement, but Cain’s season was cut short on the first drive of the first game when he suffered an injury at Indiana.
Cain said he was healthy entering 2021, and he showed some flashes of his talent in the season opener at Wisconsin, but Cain largely struggled behind a shaky offensive line while also dealing with some injury issues.
He finished with 106 carries for 350 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
In his announcement, Cain wrote he’ll graduate from Penn State in May and arrive at his next school as a graduate transfer.
Cain’s departure leaves Devyn Ford, Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes as the returning scholarship running backs, while Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen arrived on campus earlier this as early enrollees in the Class of 2022.