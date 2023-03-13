Hunter Ed class set
CURWENSVILLE – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter Trapper Education course at the Curwensville High School on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This is a one day course and participants must attend the full day and pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 50 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to April 15 and register for the class located at Curwensville High School.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596 or email: ajdsylvis@verizon.net. Lunch will be provided.
The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to be able to purchase a hunting license.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Of the three leagues that reported action for this most recent edition of the honor roll, there was a lone bowler garnering honors.
That distinction belongs to Gary Knight as he rolled a single game high of 277 in Gold League action.
Sutton agrees with Lions
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Filling one of the team’s biggest roster needs heading into free agency, the Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.
A third-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2017, Sutton has spent all six of his seasons with the Steelers, appearing in at least 15 games each of the past five years. He moved into the starting lineup in 2021, starting 31 of 34 games in the past two seasons.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, Sutton is a versatile defensive back who has played both in the slot and outside for the Steelers. Primarily operating as an outside cornerback in 2022, he’s coming off his best season.