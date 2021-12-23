Brockway defeats Forest Area
TIONESTA — The Brockway boys basketball team took a 63-22 win Thursday night over Forest Area.
Joe Hertel led the Rovers with 12 points while Noah Adams had 11 and Marcus Bennett had 10.
Brockway did its damage inside the arc on Thursday night with 28 of its 29 field goals coming inside of it — with Adams having the lone three-pointer.
Allen Johnston had 17 of Forest’s 22 points on the evening.
Brockway is back in action again on Tuesday at the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
BROCKWAY 63,
FOREST AREA 22
Score by Quarters
B’way 25 16 13 9 — 63
Forest 3 7 3 9 — 22
Brockway—63
Landon Schmader 0 0-2 0, Jared Marchiori 3 0-0 6, Dylen Coder 2 0-2 4, Alex Pearce 1 0-0 2, Alex Carlson 3 0-0 6, Marcus Bennett 5 0-2 10, Noah Adams 5 0-0 11, Joe Hertel 5 2-5 12, Reese Yahner 3 2-3 8, Aiden Grieneisen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 4-14 63.
Forest Area—22
Allen Johnston 6 0-0 17, Mitch Bawden 1 0-0 2, Zach Carll 0 0-0 0, Daniel Custer 0 0-0 0, Declan McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Christian Steigenward 0 0-0 0, Logan Carll 0 0-0 0, Keyon Custer 1 0-0 3, Dominic Mendola 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 22.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Noah Adams), Forest 6 (Allen Johnston 5, Keyon Custer).