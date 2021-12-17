DuBois falls to Tigers

HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team fell to Hollidaysburg in a close 77-76 battle Friday evening for its first loss of the season.

Chooch Husted led the Beavers with 24 points. Joey Foradora had 19 while Andrew Shaffer-Doan scored 13 points.

DuBois (3-1) is back in action Monday as they’ll travel to Elk County Catholic.

HOLLIDAYSBURG 77,

DuBOIS 76

Score by Quarters

DuBois 16 17 17 23 — 76

H’burg 18 17 26 16 — 77

DuBois—76

Drew Gudalis 2 0-0 5, Ryan Kovalyak 2 1-2 7, Joey Foradora 7 0-0 19, Chooch Husted 11 2-4 24, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 5 0-0 13, Al Pasternak 3 0-0 8. Totals: 30 3-6 76.

Hollidaysburg—77

Mason Goodman 6 0-0 15, Carson Rhodes 1 4-6 6, Jake Hileman 8 3-5 23, Jake McGinnis 6 2-2 16, Cole Walters 4 0-0 12, John Holsapple 2 1-2 5. Totals: 27 10-15 77.

Three-pointers: DuBois 13 (Joey Foradora 5, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 3, Al Pasternak 2, Ryan Kovalyak 2, Drew Gudalis), Hollidaysburg 13 (Jake Hileman 4, Cole Walters 4, Mason Goodman 3, Jake McGinnis 2).

Lady Crusaders win

ST. MARYS — Lady Crusaders Tori Newton and Syd Alexander scored 12 points each Friday night as the Elk County Catholic girls basketball team beat Brookville 53-29.

Newton also had 10 rebounds.

The Lady Crusaders saw nine players record baskets, as Emily Mourer had eight points while Lucy Klawuhn had seven.

Alayna Haight scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Raiders.

Elk County Catholic is back in action Monday as they travel to Kane. Brookville hosts St. Marys on Wednesday.

