Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held its member/guest tournament at the Gold Course on July 20 with a game of two best balls of four.
First place net champs were the foursome of Mary Reuscher, Vicki Struble, Lianne Schneider and Danielle Fledderman with a score of 127.
Second went to Mary Reed, Beth Alexander, Patty Trainor and Betsy Stover with a score of 131. Third with a 132 was the team of Marian Gray, Nancy Smoose, Helen Garner and Terri Pfaff.
Gross champions were Susan Hartman, Erica Fortunato, Sue Vokes and Becky Short — they scored a 174.
Closest to the pin on No. 3 were Helen Griebel (member) and Kristine Foltz (guest). Dot Hedglin (member) and Fledderman were closest to the pin on No. 7, while long putts on No. 18 went to Mary Ann Piccirillo (member) and Foltz (guest).
q q q
RIDGWAY — The “Golf Nuts” played at Laurel Mills Golf Course in Ridgway last week with the trio of John Kruse, Tom Maloney and George Heitzenrater taking top honors with a score of 267.
Second place just two shots back was the team of Fran Inzana, Mike Ross and Ed Pasi. Rounding out the podium with a 273 was Don Woods, Dave Heltman and Steve Howard.
Low gross of the day was Inzana with a 79.
Quota points went to Heitzenrater (50) and a tie of 44 between Pasi, Woods and Frank Foulkrod.
The group will play this week at Pinecrest Country Club.