Dutchmen finish second
COUDERSPORT — The St. Marys boys golf team picked up a runner-up finish on Monday in the Coudersport Invitational at the Coudersport Country Club.
A total of 11 teams competed in the tournament with the best 3-scores-of-5 counting towards the team total.
Athens Area High School placed first with a team total of 239 with St. Marys turning in a 257 score for second place.
Out of the Tri-County Area teams, Elk County Catholic also took part and finished ninth.
Evan Cooper of Athens was the top medalist of the day, carding a 77.
St. Marys’ Max Croyle and Athens’ Dylan Saxon both shot an 80 while Athens’ Nick Jacob fired an 82 and Bradford’s Jake Franz shot an 84 to round out the top five.
Scoring for the Dutchmen along with Croyle were Anthony Nedzinski with an 86 and Louie Nedzinski with a 91. Also playing for St. Marys was Alex Clark (95) and Carter Redmond (99).
Rounding out the team scoring was Bradford (267), Clearfield (279), Coudersport (300), Smethport (300), Kane (308), Oswayo Valley (334), Elk County Catholic (349), Cameron County (385) and Sugar Valley (385).
St. Marys will next host the DuBois–St. Marys Challenge on Thursday where they will compete against Elk County Catholic, DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic.
Area golf results
EMPORIUM — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Emporium Country Club last Wednesday, and the duo of Fran Inzana and Mike Ross took home first-place honors with a 183.
Second place went to Dave Beane and George Heitzenrater (189), while Charlie Muth and John Kruse (194) placed third.
Inzana posted the low gross with an 86. Quota points were Ross 41, Heitzenrater 38, Frank Foulkrod 36 and Bob Radeker 35.
The league plays at Hi-Level Golf Course in Kasuth this week.
Wrigglesworth hole-in-one
FALLS CREEK — Elissa Wrigglesworth used a 3-wood to ace the 103-yard 17th hole at Beechwoods Golf Course on Friday.
Les Wrigglesworth and Tom Herzing witnessed the hole-in-one.