DCS girls fall
ALTOONA — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team lost 6-3 at Blair County Christian on Tuesday.
Blair County’s Anna Yingling scored the game’s first two goals, but DCS countered with a pair of goals itself to make it a 2-2 game. Lady Eagle senior Grace Deitch scored first on a penalty kick, while sixth grader Anna Shenkle found the back of the net off a cross from her older sister Ella Shenkle with 10:36 left in the half.
The game went to the half knotted at 2-2, but Blair County Christian scored the first three goals of the second half — all by Gabby Dull — to grab control of the game. Deitch scored a second time with 25:48 to play to set the eventual final.
The loss came on the heels to DuBois Christian pulling out a 1-0 win last Friday against Centre County Christian on Senior Night in the final home game. Ella Shenkle netted the lone goal in that contest 10 minutes into the second half.
Deitch, the Lady Eagles’ lone senior, was honored following the game along with senior boy Devin Powell. The school was unable to field a boys team this year, but Powell has attended all the girls team’s practices this year and worked hard to help make them better.
DuBois Christian (2-6-1) closes out its season Friday at Great Commission.