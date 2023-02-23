Lady Elkers drop opener
TIONESTA — The No. 6 seed Ridgway Lady Elkers girls basketball team fell in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals to No. 3 seed North Clarion, 49-33, on Thursday night.
North Clarion jumped out to an 11-2 first quarter lead and a 27-11 lead at the half.
Gabby Amacher led Ridgway with 14 points, including four three-pointers. Teammate Jenna Kasmierski chipped in with eight and Emma Vargas had six.
Ridgway (13-10) now goes into the consolation bracket and will host No. 7 Clarion on Monday at a time to be determined.
NORTH CLARION 49, RIDGWAY 33
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 2 9 11 11 — 33
N. Clarion 11 16 7 15 — 49
Ridgway—33
Jenna Kasmierski 2 4-6 8, Gabby Amacher 5 0-0 14, Kristen Ellenberger 2 2-2 6, Emma Vargas 1 1-3 4, Sophia Copello 0 0-0 0, Addie Kuleck 0 0-0 0, Grace Bon 0 1-6 1, Melina Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Maddie MacAfee 0 0-0 0, Bridget Briendel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-17 33.
North Clarion—49
Madison McFarland 1 3-4 5, Maria Bauer 2 3-3 7, Emma McFarland 1 0-0 3, Ainsley Hartle 3 0-1 6, Lauren Lutz 5 0-0 10, Brooke Steinman 5 1-1 11, Akeela Greenawalt 2 1-2 7, Jadyn Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Alexa Carll 0 0-0 0, Ava Best 0 0-0 0, Kyler Freeman 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Castner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-11 49.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 5 (Amacher 4, Vargas), N. Clarion 3 (Greenawalt 2, McFarland).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Eight bowlers garnered honors in this most recent edition.
Melia Mitskavich and Amanda Decker made honors in the DuBois Juniors league. Mitskavich rolled a 792 series and a 279 high game. Decker rolled a 692 series and a high game of 280.
In the Fat Kid’s Sports Bar Tuesday league, Ryan Mitskavich, Scott Fisher and Brandon Orsich made it via single games. Ryan Mitskavich rolled a 289 while Fisher and Orsich had a 279 and 278, respectively.
Ryan Mitskavich also made it in the Owens Brockway league as he rolled a 278 while league mate John Paladino rolled a 279.
In the Sportsmans league in Division A play, Jackie Mitskavich had a 722 series. Fellow league mate Will Wayne then had a 290 in Division B play.