Raiders down Cardinals
BROOKVILLE — Beating DuBois Central Catholic for the second time in three days, the Brookville Raiders soccer team made it a season sweep of the Cardinals with a 5-1 win Wednesday on the high school field.
Steven Plyler scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead the Raiders, who improved to 5-7. They beat DCC in the season-opening tournament at home, 3-2, then 2-0 at DCC Monday before Wednesday’s win.
Isaac Reitz and Thomas Bowser each scored a goal and assisted on another. Maddox Harmon assisted on Bowser’s goal.
Lady Raiders pickup win
CURWENSVILLE — Addison Patton and Hannah Geer each scored two goals while Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez scored a goal and assisted on four others to lead the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team to a 9-1 win at Curwensville Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders extended their winning streak to four and unbeaten stretch to six, improving to 5-4-1 going into tonight’s game at home against Forest at 6 p.m.
Breanna McKendree, Autumn Walter, Kaida Yoder and Hannah Lundgren also scored for the Lady Raiders. Yoder also had two assists while Lundgren added a helper as well.
Kyan Peck scored on a penalty kick for the Cardinals.
The Raiders play again today at home against Forest Area at 4 p.m.
St. Marys beats C-L
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch volleyball team beat Clarion-Limestone in four sets for its home opener on Wednesday night, 25-17, 13-25, 25-20, 25-19.
“It was nice to be back in our own gym tonight and definitely nice to come out with the win,” St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said. “The girls came ready to play tonight. In the second set we were not playing smart and had too many unforced errors. The Lady Dutch came back strong in the third and fourth games.
Rylee Nicklas and Alexis Whitesell had eight kills each while Olivia Smith had six kills and Nicklas had five set assists and two aces. Lindsey Reiter also had 15 set assists and five aces.
St. Marys also won the JV contest, 25-13, 25-23, as they are back in action Monday hosting Ridgway.
Lady Crusaders netters winST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader tennis team took down Brockway, 6-1, on Wednesday.
Brockway’s lone win was at No. 3 singles as Emma Miller beat Josie VanAlstine, 8-4.
Lady Crusader Megan Emmert beat Taylor Rhed, 8-0, at No. 1 singles and Lydia Anderson beat Leah Trunzo, 8-0, at No. 2. Melena Piccirillo also won 8-0 at No. 4 over Hallie Welsh.
For doubles, Emmert and Anderson won 8-0 over Rhed and Miller at No. 1, VanAlstine and Audrey Meyer won 8-2 over Trunzo and Welsh at No. 2 and Anna Biondi and Crystal Hanes won, 8-1, over Alia Mosier and Kassi Tucker at No. 3.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Megan Emmert (ECC) def. Taylor Rhed, 8-0.
2. Lydia Anderson (ECC) def. Leah Trunzo, 8-0.
3. Emma Miller (B) def. Josie VanAlstine, 8-4.
4. Melena Piccirillo (ECC) def. Hallie Welsh, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Emmert/Anderson (ECC) def. Rhed/Miller, 8-0.
2. VanAlstine/Audrey Meyer (ECC) def. Trunzo/Welsh, 8-2.
3. Anna Biondi/Crystal Hanes (ECC) def. Alia Mosier/Kassi Tucker, 8-1.