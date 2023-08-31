Lady Dutch tio Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys girls soccer team upended host Punxsutawney, 8-3, on Wednesday.
Jenna Mazzaferro score four goals and Maura Caskey two to lead the Lady Dutch, who led 7-3 at the half. Lucy Hayes and Lola Larkin also found the back of the net.
Gianna Surra added three assists and Rachelle Fritz two, with Mazzaferro, Hayes and Caskey also setting up scores.
St. Marys, which played at Redbank Valley Thursday evening, hosts DuBois on Wednesday.
Area golf results
DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played at scramble on Aug. 24 at the Silver Course, and the team of Betsy Schuch, Donna Burt-McAlily, Luann Chiappelli and Linda Paul took home first-place honors with a 74.
Second place (75) went to Darla Hawley, Ginny Libby and Peg Akers, with the quartet of Karen Deloia, Mary Ann Piccirollo, Sue Tench and Carol Korthaus tied the team of Vicki Struble, Dot Hedglin, Helen Garner and Bridget Brown for third place.
DUBOIS — The Golf Nuts played a rain-shortened nine-hole event at the DuBois Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the trio of John Kruse, Joe Michalski, Cluey Sandy posting the top score at 130.
Second place went to the squad of George Heitzenrater, Dave Heltman and Tom Murray with a 137, while Les Schlosser, Ed Pasi and Tom Mortimer were third at 139.
Schlosser shot the low gross with a 40, while Quota Points were Dave Shobert 35, Sandy 35 and Michalski 33. Tom Maloney and Gary Bisson were the Odd Man Out,