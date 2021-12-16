Bowling Honor Roll
Two people made this week’s honor roll. The first came out of the DuBois Juniors league as Melia Mitskavich rolled a 727 series and a high game of 258.
The other making the honor roll was Ryan Mitskavich. He wound up bowling a 755 series in the Scotty Donut’s Classic league.
Dutch wrestlers blank Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The St. Marys wrestling team won its second dual meet of the opening week of the season Thursday, as the Flying Dutchmen rolled to a 51-0 win at Ridgway.
The matchup featured four “no contests” and five forfeit wins by Dutchmen Aiden beimel, Cole Neil, Zach Winslow, Isaac Dellaquila and Waylon Wehler as Ridgway suited up just four wrestlers.
St. Marys won all four of the contested bouts, three by fall.
Andrew Wolfanger pinned Samuel Wolff in 1:20 at 145, while Kaden Snelick flattened Aidan Cristini in 1:12 at 160. Bryson Tucker needed just 28 seconds to deck Mikey Steis at heavyweight.
The lone bout to go the distance came at 152, where Lane Dellaquila bested Tyler Merritt, 11-5.
St. Marys (2-0) competes in the Panther Holiday Classic this weekend at Mount Aloyius College, while Ridgway (0-2) wrestles at the Redbank Valley Duals on Saturday.
ST. MARYS 51,
RIDGWAY 0
106—Aiden Beimel (SM) won by forfeit. (6-0)
113—No match. (6-0)
120—Cole Neil (SM) won by forfeit, (12-0)
126—Zach Winslow (SM) won by forfeit. (18-0)
132—No match. (18-0)
138—No match. (18-0)
145—Andrew Wolfanger (SM) pinned Samuel Wolff, 1:20. (24-0)
152—Lane Dellaquila (SM) dec. Tyler Merritt, 11-5. (27-0)
160—Kaden Snelick (SM) pinned Aidan Cristini, 1:12. (33-0)
172—Isaac Dellaquila (SM) won by forfeit. (39-0)
189—Waylon Wehler (SM) won by forfeit. (45-0)
215—No match. (45-0)
285—Bryson Tucker (SM) pinned Mikey Steis, 0:28. 51-0).