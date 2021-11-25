Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll features players from both the youth and adult levels.
Melia Mitskavich rolled a 236 game as part of a 681 series during Week 7 action in the DuBois Juniors League. In Week 8 action, Mitskavich posted a 668 series, while Amanda Decker had a 235 game.
In Division A of the Sportsmans, Pat Nosker just missed a perfect game with a 299, while Chad Hilliard and Brandon Orsich recorded games of 289 and 288, respectively. Tim Dennis had a 275 game in Division B of the league.
Kyle Shannon also had a 276 game in the Gold League, while Jeff Sedor rolled a 277 game in the Owens-Brockway League.