DAMS wrestlers top Rovers
BROCKWAY — The DuBois junior high wrestling team ran its record to 7-1 Tuesday night with a 66-9 victory against Brockway.
DuBois got pins from Landen Buchanan and Kendahl Hoare, while Mateo Gallegos, Jordan Bowser, Carter Genevro, Peyton Geer, Seth Wilmoth, Evan Dixon, Brandt Bash, Shawn Hall, Blaze Bogacki, and Nathaniel Clark all added wins.
The Beavers are back in action this evening at home against Altoona.
Tom Brady retires
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — This time, Tom Brady says he’s done for good.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media.
Unlike last winter, though, the most successful quarterback in history, as well as one of the greatest athletes in team sports, said his decision was final.
“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”