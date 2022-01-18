INDIANA — The DuBois junior high wrestling team competed at the Indiana Eagles Junior High Invitational at the S& Arena in Indiana on Saturday.
The field consisted of 16 teams. Armstrong, River Valley, and Indiana finished as the top three teams, while DuBois wound up in 5th place.
The Beavers’ lone champion was Brandt Bash, at 124 pounds. Seth Wilmoth placed third at 117 pounds. Carter Genevro (82), Jeff Morris (117), Max Dombroski (147), and Camdyn Long (172) all recorded 4th-place finishes at the tournament.
“Overall, it was a really good day for us,” said DuBois junior high coach Beau Bash. “We were able to get a lot of mat time at the tournament and saw a lot of good things. We definitely learned some things about ourselves, both good and bad. Being able to have more than one guy at each weight was a big reason we went to the tournament.
“We were able to get an extended look at some guys who might not usually get a chance to wrestle. Seth Wilmoth got his first chance to get in the lineup at a tournament and had a great day. He lost in round one to the eventual champion and then won every match from that point on.
“Brandt Bash was down at 124, more his natural weight, instead of his usual 132 pound weight class, and we saw some really good things from him against guys his own size. We thought he might be able to place, but we didn’t expect him to win the tournament the way he did. We were really impressed with how he was able to really just shut down a very solid wrestler in the finals. That was a big win for him.
“We were really excited to see Jeff Morris pick up four wins at the tournament. We have two very solid 117 pounders, so Jeff is often the odd man out. So, it was really good to see him go out there and have extended success. It was really apparent on Saturday that he has made some significant progress as a wrestler over the last two seasons.
“Overall, it was a really good event for us.”
DuBois (2-1) is back in action Thursday at Philipsburg-Osceola at 5:30 p.m.