ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders basketball team had to make a fourth quarter comeback to extend its winning streak to seven, as they defeated the Johnsonburg Rams 35-33 on Friday night.
Johnsonburg (8-8) jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead. The Rams also held a 19-18 halftime lead and a 27-26 third quarter lead before the Crusaders (15-2) held the Rams to just six fourth quarter points.
Luke Jansen and Charlie Breindel notched 10 points each while Adam Straub had eight and Jordan Wasko had seven.
Jake Lobaugh and Isaiah Jackson had 10 points each to lead the Rams. Jefferson Freeburg chipped in with eight.
Elk County Catholic also won the JV game, 38-30. Ryan Shaffer and Ben Paul had 11 each for the Crusaders. Jackson scored a game-high 16 points for the Rams.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Wednesday as they travel to DuBois while Johnsonburg hosts Brookville on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 35,
JOHNSONBURG 33
Score by Quarters
J’burg 15 4 8 6 — 33
ECC 8 10 8 9 — 35
Johnsonburg—33
Kole Asti 1 3-3 5, Aaron Myers 0 0-0 0, Jake Lobaugh 3 1-1 10, Luke Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Jefferson Freeburg 4 0-0 8, Isaiah Jackson 4 2-2 10, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-6 33.
Elk County Catholic—35
Jordan Wasko 3 0-0 7, Luke Jansen 4 1-5 10, Michael Jacobs 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 3 2-2 8, Charlie Briendel 2 5-8 10, Colby Nussbaum 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-15 35.
Three-pointers: J’burg 3 (Lobaugh 3), ECC 3 (Wasko, Jansen, Breindel).
GIRLS
ECC 42,
JOHNSONBURG 28
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders picked up a 42-28 road win over Johnsonburg on Friday night.
Tori Newton led the Lady Crusaders (14-2) with 13 points as Lucy Klawuhn had 12.
Kaci Stelene led the Ramettes with seven and Annasophia Stauffer had six.
Elk County Catholic travels to Punxsutawney on Monday while Johnsonburg (5-11) travels to DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 42,
JOHNSONBURG 28
Score by Quarters
ECC 11 9 12 10 — 42
J’burg 4 8 6 7 — 25
Elk County Catholic—42
Syd Alexander 3 0-0 7, Lucy Klawuhn 4 0-0 12, Tori Newton 5 3-8 13, Sami Straub 1 0-0 2, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 1 2-2 4, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Raegan Bauer 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-10 42.
Johnsonburg—25
Tessa Kocjancic 2 1-2 5, Maria Casilio 2 1-2 5, Annasophia Stauffer 3 0-2 6, Cadence Brechtel 1 0-0 2, Kaci Stelene 3 1-4 7, Zoey Grunthaner 0 0-0 0, Natalie Dunworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-10 25.
Three-pointers: ECC 5 (Klawuhn 4, Alexander), J’Burg 0.
DCS 29, CLA 26
SENECA — The DuBois Christian School picked up a 29-26 win over Christian Life Academy on Thursday.
Emily Deitch led the Lady Eagles with eight points while Rorrie Maynard had seven.
The Lady Eagles are now 11-2 on the year and travel to Calvary Christian Academy on Tuesday.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 29,
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 26
Score by Quarters
DCS 8 4 7 10 — 29
CLA 3 6 6 11 — 26
DuBois Christian School—29
Emily Deitch 2 4-8 8, Rorrie Maynard 3 1-4 7, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 2 2-2 6, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Ella Shenkle 2 0-0 4, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-14 29.
Christian Life Academy—26
Sarah Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Cecilia Burkett 1 0-0 2, Magdalene Burkett 3 0-0 6, Elizabeth Kolesar 4 0-2 9, Naomi Mourachian 1 0-0 2, Kelsi Seigwarth 0 0-0 0, Miriam Mourachian 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 0-2 26.
Three-pointers: DCS 0, CLA 2 (Mitchell, Kolesar).