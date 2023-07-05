Sykesville defeats Rossiter
ROSSITER — The Sykesville Senators picked up an 8-6 win over the Rossiter Miners on Wednesday evening at Shaffer Field in what was a makeup game from earlier in the Federation League season.
After trailing, Sykesville scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to notch the win — highlighted by an Isaac Knarr double and a Jake Felix home run. Rick Clark also had a two-RBI single to drive in what was the winning run.
Nate Farrell picked up the win in relief on the mound of Taylor Boland as Brandon Sicheri picked up an out to record the save.
Sykesville plays again today as they host Clearfield while Rossiter plays at DuBois on Sunday.