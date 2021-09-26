DuBois junior high wins again
RIDGWAY — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team traveled to Ridgway on Thursday and came home with a 22-8 victory.
Trey Wingard and Malachi Domitrovich each had a rushing touchdown for the Beavers, while Wingard connected with Jonathan Reed on a long touchdown pass. Alex Sago caught a 2-point conversion from Wingard. Samson Deeb added a 2-point run.
DuBois (3-1) hosts Central Mountain on Thursday at 4 p.m. at EJ Mansell Stadium.
DAMS girls soccer falls
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School girls soccer team lost to Bradford, 2-1, Thursday night.
Katelyn Rhodes netted the lone goal for the Lady Beavers.