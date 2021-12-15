DuBois rifle falls to Portage
DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team dropped its season opener to Portage, 1344-1272, on Wednesday.
The Mustangs had the top three shooters in the match — Madison Litzinger (276), Nate Moore (273) and Eric Castel (272) — in beating the Beavers by 72 points. Sydney Castel addeda 264, while Noah Baker had a 259.
DuBois was led by Mia Edwards, who shot a 269. Jeremy Wolfgang and Ella Sprague followed with a 265 amd 264, respectively. Zak Roy (239) and Dominic Vizza (235) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
Portage also won the JV match, 266-242.
Madalynn Wilson led DuBois with an 86, while Liadan Conner-Park had a 79 and Alexis Pontzer 77. Portage’s Jonah Irvin led all JV shooters with a 91.
DuBois hosts Everett next Wednesday.