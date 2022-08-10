DuBois football tickets

DuBOIS — Reserved season tickets for DuBois Area High School varsity football games are on sale now.

The 5-game season set can be purchased for $20 at the high school athletic office between the hours of 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For Gold Card members (62 and over), the season set can be purchased for $10.

Once the season begins, reserved tickets for individual games can be purchased for $5 per game. Contact the athletic office at 375-9457 for any questions.

Area Golf Results

FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League played a shamble last week with the foursome of Tim Pleacher, Wayne London, Jeff Emerick and Dave Nulf taking top honors with a score of 158.

Shooting a 160 for second was the team of Gary Snyder, Jeff Norris, Doug Powell and Dave Nulf. Third place saw Wayne Cuzmitski, Bob Smiley, Don Guthridge and Rich Stewart shoot a 164.

Norris had the closest second shot on hole No. 5, Smiley had the longest putt on No. 12 and Nulf had the closest third shot on No. 18.

