DuBois netters beat St. Marys
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team picked up a hard-fought, 4-3, win over St. Marys on Thursday.
St. Marys took three of the four singles matchups while DuBois was able to sweep doubles to take the overall victory, moving to 2-0 on the short season.
Roan Lion won at No. 1 singles for St. Marys, beating Cassie Lanzoni, 6-2, 6-3. Teammate Maddy Wittman beat Laken Lashinsky, 5-7, 6-3 (10-7) at No. 2.
Meanwhile, Kara Miller picked up DuBois’ singles win at No. 3, beating Tralynn Ginther, 6-2, 6-2.
Lady Dutch Rylee Nicklas took the win at No. 4 singles, beating Lauren Kennedy, 6-3, 6-3.
At doubles No. 1, Lanzoni and Lashinsky defeated Lion and Sara Regulski, 8-5. Miller and Kennedy got the win at No. 2 with an 8-1 victory over Danilynn Geitner and Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-1. And to cap off the DuBois win, Liz Coleman and Jade Suhan downed Isolde Collins and Pilar Foutz, 8-1.
DuBOIS 4,
ST. MARYS 3
Singles
1. Roan Lion (SM) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Laken Lashinksy, 5-7, 6-3 (10-7).
3. Kara Miller (D) def. Tralynn Ginther, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Rylee Nicklas (SM) def. Lauren Kennedy, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Lanzoni/Lashinsky (D) def. Lion/Sara Regulski, 8-5.
2. Miller/Kennedy (D) def. Danilynn Geitner/Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-1.
3. Liz Coleman/Jade Suhan (D) def. Isolde Collins/Pilar Foutz, 8-1.