Roemer breaks school record
LATROBE — The DuBois track and field teams competed at the Latrobe Invite on Friday, but the meet was still had events going on near press time.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Morgan Roemer set a new school record in the 1,600 while placing third. She crossed the line in 5:10.79, which broke the old mark of 5:11.92 set by Catherine Sheffo in 2012.
Roemer added a win in the 800, while junior teammate Kamryn Fontaine won the 100 hurdles.
The DuBois boys had a pair of medalist on the track in Erich Benjamin (3rd in 100 dash) and Luke Sturrock (6th in 110 hurdles).
Pick up a copy of Monday’s Courier Express for a full writeup on the event.
Bulldogs no hit Rovers
BROCKWAY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs trio of Bryson Bain, Ty Carrier and Cam Wagner combined for a five-inning no-hitter on Friday afternoon in an 11-0 win against Brockway.
Bain and Carrier threw two innings each while Wagner pitched the fifth and final one for the win.
At the plate, Owen Clouse was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Bain was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Redbank Valley (1-1) picked up three runs in the top of the first and three more in the second and third innings each.
The Bulldogs then put the mercy rule into play in the top of the fifth with a Clouse RBI single to make it 10-0 and a Bain single that plated Clouse for the 11-0 lead.
Wagner then shut down the Rovers (2-2) in the bottom of the fifth to finish off the combined no-hitter.
Redbank Valley hosts Keystone on Monday while Brockway hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
REDBANK VALLEY 11, BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Redbank 333 02 — 11
Brockway 000 00 — 0
Redbank Valley—11
Owen Clouse cf 4332, Ty Hetrick ss-2b 2220, Bryson Bain p-ss 3223, Tate Minich c 4111, Mason Clouse lf 4000, Breckin Minich 3b 2012, Jeff Douglas 3b 1000, Ty Carrier 1b-p-1b 2120, Kade Minnick cr-ph 1000, Hayden Rearick ph 1000, Trevor Rearick rf 2000, Cam Wagner 1b-p 1110, Peyton Rearick 2b-rf 0100. Totals: 27-11-12-8.
Brockway—0
Marcus Bennett cf 2000, Andrew Brubaker cf-p 2000, Ezra Swanson p-1b 2000, Dylan Bash ss 2000, Chad Young 1b-p-1b 2000, Dan Shugarts 1000, Logan Faith rf 0000, Raiden Craft c 1000, Dylan Antonuccio 2b 1000, Jeremy Swanson lf 1000. Totals: 14-0-0-0.
Errors: Redbank 0, Brockway 2. LOB: Redbank 6, Brockway 1. 2B: T. Minich, Wagner. SB: O. Clouse 2, P. Rearick. CS: Faith (by T. Minich).
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Ty Carrier-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Cam Wagner-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Chad Young-1 1/2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Andrew Brubaker-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Carrier. Losing pitcher: Swanson.