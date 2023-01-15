ECC defeats St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team defeated its crosstown rival, St. Marys, on Saturday in a 40-27 win.
Elk County Catholic (11-2) jumped out to a 15-10 lead in the first quarter after Syd Alexander knocked down a couple of threes and Lucy Klawuhn added another.
The Lady Crusaders then held a 25-18 lead over the visitors at the half before Emily Mourer took over in the third quarter, scoring seven of the team’s nine points in the eight-minute frame.
Mourer led ECC with 13 points while Sami Straub had nine and Alexander chipped in with eight.
St. Marys (12-2) was led by Maura Caskey, who had eight points. Teammate Jayssa Snelick added seven.
Elk County is back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Kane while St. Marys will get another tough test on Wednesday as they host undefeated Punxsutawney.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40,
ST. MARYS 27
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 10 8 5 4 — 27
ECC 15 10 9 6 — 40
St. Marys—27
Alexa Schneider 2 1-2 5, Izzy Catalone 1 0-0 2, Olivia Eckels 2 0-0 5, Jayssa Snelick 2 2-2 7, Maura Caskey 3 2-3 8, Molly Hanslovan 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-7 27.
Elk County Catholic—40
Sami Straub 4 0-0 9, Tori Newton 1 2-2 4, Syd Alexander 3 0-0 8, Lucy Klawuhn 2 0-0 6, Emily Mourer 6 1-1 13, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Gracee Breindel 0 0-1 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-4 40.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Eckels, Snelick), ECC 5 (Alexander 2, Klawuhn 2, Straub).
DCS swept by Calvary BaptistCLYMER — The DuBois Christian School boys and girls basketball teams were swept on the road Friday against Calvary Baptist Academy in Clymer.
The girls fell to 7-2 on the season with a 30-21 loss as the Lady Eagles’ two defeats this season have come at the hands of the Patriots.
A 10-0 Calvary first quarter led to the nine-point win as DCS was unable to make up the deficit the rest of the way.
Grace Deitch had seven points and five rebounds while teammate Ella Shenkle had seven points and 14 rebounds.
On the boys side, the Eagles fell to 1-9 on the year with a 59-29 loss to the Patriots.
DuBois Christian sophomore Isaac Smith led his team with 20 of the 29 total points as the Patriots held a 37-14 halftime lead and got the 30-point running clock in the third quarter. Fellow DuBois Christian starter Caden Delarme had five points.
Both teams are back in action today as they host Great Commission Schools.
GIRLS
CALVARY BAPTIST ACADEMY 30,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 21
Score by Quarters
DCS 0 7 8 6 — 21
CBA 10 9 5 6 — 30
DuBois Christian School—21
Grace Deitch 3 0-0 7, Hannah McCabe 1 1-2 3, Lily Shenkle 2 0-0 4, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 2 2-2 7, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-4 21.
Calvary Baptist Academy—30
Rebekah Morrow 2 3-3 8, Katelyn Shank 3 0-2 7, Alyx Smith 2 0-0 5, Sarah Covato 4 2-2 10, Mikayla Mortimer 0 0-4 0, Maggie Murray 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 5-13 30.
Three-pointers: DCS 2 (Deitch, E. Shenkle), CBA 4 (Morrow 2, Shank, Smith).
BOYS
CALVARY BAPTIST ACADEMY 59,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 29
Score by Quarters
DCS 7 7 7 8 — 29
CBA 18 19 16 6 — 59
DuBois Christian School—29
Devin Powell 1 0-0 2, Landon Whitaker 1 0-0 2, Caleb Kuruvilla 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 7 5-6 20, Caden Delarme 2 0-0 5, Connor Delarme 0 0-0 0, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0, JT Hughes 0 0-0 0, Colten Delarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-6 29.
Calvary Baptist Academy—59
Noah Meckley 9 3-3 25, Joey Apjok 2 0-0 4, Liam King 6 0-0 13, Nathan Helman 2 0-0 4, Cyrus Murray 0 2-3 2, Austin King 1 0-0 2, Luke Sarra 3 0-0 6, Peter Velardo 1 0-0 2, Zander Davis 0 1-2 1, Gavin Smith 0 0-0 0, Michael Petrovich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-10 59.
Three-pointers: DCS 2 (Smith, Ca. Delarme), CBA 5 (Meckley 4, King).