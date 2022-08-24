Lady Chucks netters win
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team took down the Brockway Lady Rovers by a 7-0 final on Wednesday afternoon.
“All of the girls played very well today,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “Brockway has a very solid team but we were able to stick with our game plan and win.”
At No. 1 singles, Chloe Presloid took down Taylor Rhed, 6-2, 6-1. Emily McMahan then beat Leah Trunz, 6-0, 6-0.
Brooke Skarbek then beat Emma Miller at No. 3 singles, downing Miller 6-2, 6-2, while Rachel Porada picked up a forfeit win at No. 4.
It was much of the same at doubles as McMahan and Porada beat Rhed and Miller in a hard-fought win at No. 1 with a 9-7 victory.
Punxsy’s duo of Leanne Zampini and Olivia Toven won at No. 2, defeating Trunzo and Kassi Tucker, 8-4. The Lady Chucks then completed the sweep at No. 3 doubles with Bailee Stello and Kaylin Smith took down Alia Mosier and Hallie Welsh, 8-1.
Punxsy is back in action today as they travel to Elk County Catholic while Brockway hosts St. Marys on Monday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Taylor Rhed, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Leah Trunzo, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Brooke Skarbek (P) def. Emma Miller, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Rachael Porada wins by forfeit.
Doubles
1. McMahan/Porada (P) def. Rhed/Miller, 9-7.
2. Leanne Zampini/Olivia Toven (P) def. Trunzo/Kassi Tucker, 8-4.
3. Bailee Stello/Kaylin Smith (P) def. Alia Mosier/Hallie Welsh, 8-1.
AML girls golf results
CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville hosted an Allegheny Mountain League girls golf matchup on Wednesday at the Eagles Ridge Golf Course. But with only two Lady Tide players, Curwensville gave way to forfeit victories for Brockway, Brookville, DuBois and Punxsutawney. Ridgway did not have any golfers compete.
Among the four schools that scored team totals, DuBois shot the low score of 2223, led by Alexas Pfeufer’s 43.
Punxsy was second with a 250, led by Kathrine Crago’s 57 and Brockway came in third with a 264 — led by Bailey Franci’s 55.
Brookville shot a 265 as Maeve Jordan carded a 59.
Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz did shoot a 48 on her home course for the second lowest round of the day.
All schools will be back in action today at 3 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
DuBois—223
Alexas Pfeufer 43, Chase Sacks 57, Jordan Watt 59, Alma Blakeslee 64. Others: Sydney Graham 66, Ashtyn Buzard 69.
Punxsutawney—250
Katherine Crago 57, Olivia Burkett 59, Caydence Zampini 66, Kendall Crouser 68. Others: Dannika Brocious 69, Cam Hall 72, Laci Poole 74, Calleigh Smelko 74.
Brockway—264
Bailey Franci 55, Sarah Huegler 67, Kairys Martini 69, Alexis Laubacker 73.
Brookville—265
Mauve Jordan 59, Audrey Barrett 65, Rialley Kalgren 70, Grace Molnar 71. Others: Kat Kelley 72, Taryn Hoffman 74.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 48, Maya Richards 65.
Brockway boys defeat DCC
DuBOIS — The Brockway Rovers boys golf team picked up a 203-209 win against DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday afternoon at the DuBois Country Club.
Brockway was led by Ryan Crawford — who shot a 46 as the No. 6 golfer in the lineup. Other contributors included Weston Pisarchick (49), Jacob Newcamp (51) and Parker Pisarchick (57).
Cardinal Tristan Sedor led his team, tying Crawford for the low round of the day with a 46. Sedor was followed by Trent Miller (53), Aiden Snowberger (54) and Devin Suplizio (56).
Brockway is back in action Tuesday against Curwensville while DCC travels to Brookville on Monday.
Brockway—203
Ryan Crawford 46, Weston Pisarchick 49, Jacob Newcamp 51, Parker Pisarchick 57. Others: Chad Young 58, Troy Johnson 62.
DuBois Central Catholic—209
Tristan Sedor 46, Trent Miller 53, Aiden Snowberger 54, Devin Suplizio 56. Others: Peyton Suplizio 57, Jack Roy 59.
Dutch golfers notch winST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team beat visiting Cameron County, 215-230, Wednesday at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
Dutchmen Vinnie Lenze shot a 38 to earn medalist honors, while teammates Anthony Nedzinski and Ethan Schlimm weren’t far behind with rounds of 41 and 42, respectively. Louie Nedzinski (44) and Owen Tamburlin-Lang (50) rounded out St. Marys’ scoring.
Cameron County was led by Harold bailey and eastyn Solveson, who shot a 40 and 42, respectively. Camdyn Allison (47), Ryan Shaffer (46) and Brennan Ogden (55) also scored for the Red Raiders.
St. Marys is back in action today at home against Ridgway.
ST. MARYS—215
Vinnie Lenze 38, Anthony Nedzinski 41, Ethan Schlimm 42, Louie Nedzinski 44, Owen Tamburlin-Lang 50. Others: Dominic Curtis 54, Aiden Beimel 50, Ben Porkolab 53.
CAMERON COUNTY—230
Camdyn Allison 47, Harold Bailey 40, Eastyn Solveson 42, Ryan Shaffer 46, Brennan Ogden 55. Others: Keaton Shype 60.