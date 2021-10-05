DuBois falls to Karns City
KARNS CITY — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team fell to Karns City on Tuesday by a 3-2 final.
Karns City jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half and scored early in the second half to go up 3-0.
The Lady Beavers would storm back late but would fall 3-2.
“The Beavers placed tremendous pressure in the last 15 minutes — hitting the crossbar and they had several other near misses as they desperately tried for the equalizer,” DuBois head coach Steven Graeca said.
Rachel Sickeri scored both of the Lady Beavers’ goals on the night — with Emily Graeca assisting on each — and goalkeeper Kara Tilson made several saves until the comeback came up short.
The loss drops the Beavers to 4-7 and they are back in action Saturday as they host Bald Eagle at 10 a.m.
ECC spikes Brockway
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders swept Brockway Tuesday evening with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-11 win.
Tori Newton had 12 kills followed by Maddie Bierley and Madison Marzullo with six kills each.
Lady Crusaders head coach Tricia Bauer said Abby Hasselman continues to pass well in the back row and Moira Stanish also had 17 assists.
Both teams play again Thursday as the Lady Crusaders travel to Johnsonburg and Brockway hosts Brookville.
DuBois spikes St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The DuBois Lady Beavers picked up a road win against St. Marys in four sets Tuesday night, taking a 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 win.
St. Marys’ Lindsey Reiter had 10 kills, Holly Anthony had seven kills and Rylee Nicklas had 13 assists.
The Lady Beavers play again Thursday as they travel to Bradford while the Lady Dutch also play Thursday at Ridgway.
Red Sox eliminate Yankees
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning to help the Boston Red Sox beat New York 6-2 Tuesday night in the AL wild-card game.
Bogaerts also made a perfect relay to throw out Aaron Judge at the plate when the game was still close, sending the Red Sox into the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 in the best-of-five matchup is Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.
A year after baseball took its postseason into neutral site bubbles to protect against the pandemic, a sellout crowd of 38,324 — the biggest of the year — filled Fenway Park to rekindle one of the sport’s most passionate rivalries. Enough Yankee fans were among them to fuel a raucous back-and-forth of insulting chants.
It was the fifth playoff matchup between the longtime foes, with Boston taking a 3-2 edge.