DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.