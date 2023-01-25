ECC girls rout Bradford
BRADFORD — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team continued its winning ways on Thursday night as ECC took down the Bradford Lady Owls, 49-13.
Elk County Catholic outscored Bradford 36-2 in the first half, allowing one point in each quarter as the second half was played with a running clock via the mercy rule.
Syd Alexander and Lucy Klawuhn led ECC with 13 points each while Tori Newton had eight and Emily Mourer chipped in with six.
Bradford’s Kalie Dixon had 10 of her team’s 13 points with Alanna Benson scoring the other three.
The Lady Crusaders also won the junior varsity game, 28-17. That contest saw ECC’s Mya Pistner lead the way with 12 points as teammate Payton Newton joined her in double-figures with 10.
Elk County Catholic (14-2) is back in action tonight as they host Johnsonburg.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49,
BRADFORD 13
Score by Quarters
ECC 20 16 11 2 — 49
Bradford 1 1 6 5 — 13
Elk County Catholic—49
Sami Straub 2 0-0 5, Tori Newton 3 2-2 8, Syd Alexander 6 0-0 13, Lucy Klawuhn 5 1-1 13, Emily Mourer 3 0-0 6, Kiri Emmert 1 0-0 2, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 1 0-0 2, Alexis Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 3-5 49.
Bradford—13
Alanna Benson 0 3-4 3, Carli Persichini 0 0-0 0, Kalie Dixon 4 1-2 10, Korie Dixon 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Taylor 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mallory Craig 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 4-6 13.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Klawuhn 2, Straub, Alexander), Bradford 1 (Ka. Dixon).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Eight bowlers among five leagues picked up honors for this edition of the honor roll, highlighted by a perfect game.
Chuck Nicastro rolled a 300 in Fat Kids Sports Bar Tuesday league play as he also had a 761 series. Also in the Fat Kids league, Scot Meholic had a 771 series and was just one pin off of a perfect game with a 299.
In the Owens Brockway league, Ryan Mitskavich had a 773 series with a high game of 279 while fellow league member Jeremy Yusnukis also matched Mitskavich’s 279.
Rich Pothoven made honors for both series and single game in the Sportsmans league as he rolled a 755 series and a 275 high game.
In Gold league play, Jackie Mitskavich had a series of 665 as Chuck Dietz had a high game of 276.
Bob Micale represented the Town & Country league as he rolled a single game of 278.