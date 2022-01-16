DuBois downs Warren in OT
WARREN — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team picked up an overtime win Saturday, 50-45, over Warren.
The Beavers did its damage from the charity stripe, going 21-of-35 for the game — including Ryan Kovalyak going 5-of-6 and Joey Foradora 4-of-6 in OT — as Warren was just 1-of-3 for the entire game.
Chooch Husted led the Beavers with 17 points while Kovalyak had 12 and Foradora notched 11.
DuBois is scheduled to play once again tonight as they host Brookville.
DuBOIS 50,
WARREN 45, OT
Score by Quarters
DuBois 6 12 7 14 11 — 50
Warren 9 8 10 9 6 — 45
DuBois—50
Ryan Kovalyak 3 5-6 12, Joey Foradora 2 5-8 11, Chooch Husted 5 7-11 17, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 1-2 1, Al Pasternak 1 1-4 4, Cam Thompson 1 2-4 5, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 21-35 50.
Warren—45
Parks Ordinay 4 0-1 11, Brady Berdine 0 0-0 0, Tommy Nyquist 6 0-0 15, JT Blum 6 1-2 13, Kody Vega 1 0-0 2, Owen Becker 2 0-0 4, Justin Rich 0 0-0 0, Bryce Blaire 0 0-0 0, Konnor Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1-3 45.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Foradora 2, Thompson, Kovalyak, Pasternak), Warren 5 (Nyquist 3, Ordinay 2).
ECC defeats St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team used a 12-2 fourth quarter to take down crosstown rival St. Marys, 33-25, on Saturday.
Lucy Klawuhn led ECC with 10 points while Sami Straub had nine.
Olivia Eckels came off the bench to lead the Lady Dutch with eight as Maura Caskey added six.
St. Marys is back on the hardwood Wednesday as they travel to Punxsutawney while the Lady Crusaders travel to Ridgway on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 33,
ST. MARYS 25
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 6 6 9 2 — 25
ECC 11 3 7 12 — 33
St. Marys—25
Abigail Erich 1 0-0 3, Izzy Catalone 1 0-2 2, Jayssa Snelick 1 0-0 2, Maura Caskey 2 1-2 6, Isabella Caskey 1 2-2 4, Olivia Eckels 4 0-0 8, Holly Anthony 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-6 25.
Elk County Catholic—33
Lucy Klawuhn 3 2-2 10, Sami Straub 1 6-8 9, Syd Alexander 1 0-0 3, Tori Newton 2 1-2 5, Emily Mourer 3 0-0 6, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-12 33.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Erich, Caskey), ECC 4 (Klawuhn 2, Straub, Alexander).