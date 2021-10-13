Lady Dutch top Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team reached its seventh straight District 9 Class AA Team Tournament final with a 5-0 victory against fourth-seeded Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
The Lady Dutch, who have six straight titles, notched a quartet of straight-set victories and a fifth in an eight-game proset with the match’s outcome already decided.
St. Marys’ Davan Lion and Rachel Fleming each rolled to victories in singles action, while teammate Emma Gavazzi needed a little more work to capture her win.
Lion beat Chloe Presloid, 6-2, 6-1, in a rematch of the District 9 Class AA singles final at No. 1 while Fleming bested Brooke Skarbek, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
In between, Gavazzi sprinted out to a 6-0 win in the opening set against Emily McMahan but then needed a tiebreaker to win the second set 7-6 (7-4) to complete the sweep.
In doubles action, May Klaiber and Caitlin Blessel upended Lady Chucks Hannah Pearce and Chloe Aul, 6-1, 6-3.
In the final match of the day, the Lady Dutch’s June Chen and Maddie Wittman beat Hailey Smith and Alexia Matts, 8-3.
With the win, top-seeded St. Marys advances to Monday’s final against second-seeded Brockway and a site and time to be determined. Brockway beat Clearfield, 4-1, on Wednesday.
Lady Raiders blank Port
BROOKVILLE — Bentley Hughey scored in the first half and Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez added a goal late in the second half to lift the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team to a 2-0 win over visiting Port Allegany Wednesday.
Notching their second shutout win at home in as many days with Jordan Cook anchoring the defense at goalkeeper, the win evened the Lady Raiders’ record to 6-6 going into Saturday’s home game with Ridgway starting at 10 a.m.
The Lady Raiders avenged a 2-1 loss at Port Allegany back on Sept. 15.
Capitals beat Rangers, 5-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — While the fisticuffs never materialized, the Washington Capitals made a season-opening 5-1 victory against the division-rival New York Rangers memorable Wednesday night for Alex Ovechkin’s 731st and 732nd goals and Hendrix Lapierre’s first.
Ovechkin scored twice to pass Marcel Dionne for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL goals list, putting him a couple of steps closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record that had long seemed unbreakable. And Gretzky was even part of Lapierre’s goal, talking about his relationship with Ovechkin on national television while the 19-year-old put the puck into the net and went sliding into the boards.