Dutch golfers win county title
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team captured the title at the season-ending Elk County Tournament held Thursday at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
The Dutchmen bested Ridgway, 422-450, with medalist honors being shared by St. Marys’ Vinnie Lenze and Ridgway’s Collin Porter after each shot strong rounds of 79.
Lucas Benjamin added an 83 for the Dutchmen, with Cole Cousins (85), Ethan Schlimm (87) and Sam Allegretto (88) rounding out St. Marys’ scoring.
Logan Jordan and Brent Defranco both shot 91s for Ridgway, while Kole Asti (92) and Alec DeVallance (97) rounded out the scoring for the Elkers.
Ridgway had nine players compete overall, while St. Marys’ put out its full squad of 15 players with only two teams competing in the event this year.
ECC spikes Ramettes
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team rallied from a set down to beat Johnsonburg, 18-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21, Thursday night.
Reagan Bauer led ECC with 11 kills, while Tori Newton had nine.
“This was an all around team win tonight,” said ECC coach Tricia Bauer. “Everyone chipped in and helped contribute to the win. Johnsonburg is a very good defensive team. They caught us on our heels in the first game, but I am proud of my girls for digging deep and coming back to win the next three games.”
Lady Dutch best Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The St. Marys volleyball team pulled out a hard fought five-set victory at Ridgway Thursday night, 25-15, 25-27, 21-25, 25-14, 15-12.
Holly Anthony and Lindsey Reiter each 11 kills for St. Marys, with Reiter adding 17 assists and eight aces at the service line. Olivia Smith added five blocks, while Rylee Nicklas posted 12 assists and Olivia Dunmire four aces.
“It was a good win for the Lady Dutch,” said St. Marys coach Missy Nicklas. “We still need to cut down on the unforced errors, but we are being much more aggressive at the net.
We had great support from our student section tonight. Mallory Secco and Danielle Rolley had some key service points, and Kylie Schutz had a great night in the back row passing and court coverage. Liindsey’s serves were spot on tonight and that contributed to our fifth game win.”
St. Marys plays in the Kane Tournament today.
DAMS girls split games
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School girls soccer team split a pair of games this week.
The Lady Beavers lost to Altoona, 4-1, on Wednesday with Katelyn Rhoades netting DuBois’ lone goal. DuBois bounced right back Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Central Mountain. Jasmine Robinson scored both goals in the win.