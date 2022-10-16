Jr. High Rovers now 7-0
RENOVO — The Brockway 7th/8th grade football team made it seven wins in a row with a 46-20 win over Bucktail Thursday in Renovo.
Aiden Patton threw touchdown passes to Xavier Schewtner and Collin Weir, as well as, throwing 2-point conversions to Kolton Kahle and Caleb Daugherty.
Elysabeth Myers, Zayden Faith and Ben Bash each had touchdown runs, while Audie Benson, Schewtner and Faith added 2-point conversion runs.
Madox Decker returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Marcus Hoover and Schewtner had interceptions.
Brockway is back home this Thursday at 6 p.m., as they welcome Ridgway in the Rovers’ final home game of the season.
DuBois Jr. high loses first
The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday at Mount Nittany, 16-8.
Bryson Kail connected with Aaron Eberly on a deep pass for a touchdown. Kail ran in the two-point conversion. Kendahl Hoare kicked an onside kick with Colton Stubbs recovering, while Wes Clyde had an interception for the Beavers.
DuBois (6-1) hosts Hollidaysburg Thursday at EJ Mansell Stadium at 4 p.m.