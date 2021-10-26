Lady Dutch sweep Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the third time this season, the St. Marys Lady Dutch 8th grade girls’ basketball team topped Punxsutawney — this time with a 33-20 win on Monday afternoon.
Monday’s game featured strong first quarter from the Lady Dutch, as they dominated the rebounding battle on both ends of the floor. Natalie Pfingstler contributed six points in the first quarter and finished with 10 for the game.
St. Marys also held the Lady Chucks to just seven points in the first half. In the second half, Karli Frantz contributed six points to help extend the Lady Dutch’s lead and secure their 17th victory of the season. Zoe Romanic also had five points, including a three-pointer.