REYNOLDSVILLE — Sykesville defeated the DuBois Lumberjacks, 19-3, in five innings in Federation League action Tuesday.
After not scoring in the first, Sykesville’s first 12 batters reached base safely and ended up with 11 runs in the second inning. Sykesville added six more runs in the third and two more in the fourth.
Nate Ferrell pitched a complete game for the Senators, not allowing a hit until the fourth when the Lumberjacks scored three runs on four hits.
Sykesville’s 19 runs were on 16 hits and eight walks with Jordan Frano leading the way with a home run and five RBIs.
Devin Walk had a home run and two hits while Tyler Herzing, Shane Price, Ryan Walker and Jake Mowrey also had two hits each.
Gavin Kaschalk took the loss for the Lumberjacks on the mound as he was one of three Lumberjack pitchers on the day.
The Senators moved to 9-4 and travel to Rossiter Thursday.
The Lumberjacks fell to 2-8 and are off until Tuesday, as they’ll play the DuBois Rockets at 3 p.m. at Skylodge Field.