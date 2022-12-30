Early print deadline
Due to the Tri-County Weekend having an early print deadline for today, all write ups from both Elk County Holiday Tournaments and the Punxsutawney girls game against Marion Center will appear in Tuesday’s Courier Express. There is no paper on Monday because of the holiday.
Correction
DuBois Central Catholic’s 37-28 win over DuBois captured the Lady Cardinals’ first Brookville Christmas Tournament championship since 2015. The incorrect year was given in Friday’s edition of the Courier Express.