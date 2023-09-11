Lady Rovers win 3-0
BROCKWAY — After weather delayed the start of its game Tuesday night, the Brockway girls soccer team went out and beat visiting Keystone, 3-0, at Frank Varischetti Field.
Rheanna Spinda scored all three Lady Rover goals in the win — Brockway’s third in a row — while Josie Orinko recorded the shutout in net.
The Lady Rovers are back in action today at home vs. Redbank Valley at 5 p.m.
Brockway spikers sweep
RIDGWAY — The Brockway volleyball team halted a two-game losing skid Tuesday night by sweeping host Ridgway, 25-17, 25-21, 28-26.
Sophia Schmader led the Lady Rover net attack with 10 kills to go along with seven digs, while Lauren Rendos had six kills. Teyha Shaw and bella patton each chipped in four kills, with Patton adding two blocks.
Kalina Powell posted 11 digs and four aces, while Meeca Smith had 20 assists, three aces and four digs.
Brockway (3-2) plays at DuBois Central Catholic Thursday.
DCC spikes J’burg
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team rallied from a one-set hole Tuesday night to upend host Johnsonburg, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23.
Kayley Risser led DCC with nine kills, while Lydia Morgan and Jessy Frank added six kills a piece. Morgan also had five aces and Frank three aces. Emma Elensky posted two kills, nine blocks and a pair of aces.
The Lady Cardinals host Brockway on Thursday.
Area golf results
FOXBURG — The “Golf Nuts” played the Foxburg Country Club this past week with the trio of Tom Murray, Tom Mortimer, and Mike Ross taking home top honors with a 359.
Second place went to Don Woods, Cluey Sandy, Fran Inzana and Ed Pasi with a 366.
Woods shot the low gross (82), while Quota Points were Murray 44, Woods 41, John Kruse 40, and Mortimer 40.