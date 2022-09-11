Lady Beavers top Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls soccer team made an early morning trip to Punxsutawney Saturday and came home with a 6-1 victory.
Emily Graeca spearheaded the DuBois victory with a hat-trick and two assists. Rachel Sickeri, Katie McGahey and Kamryn Fontaine also found the back of the net, with McGahey adding an assist. Sydney Pece and Madisyn Sedor also set up goals.
The Lady Beavers are back in action this evening at home against Karns City.
Dutchmen 3rd at Bradford
BRADFORD — The St. Marys boys golf team shot a 255 to capture third-place honors Saturday at the Bradford Invitational held at the Pennhills Club.
Warren edged Clarion by five shots, 233-238, to take home the team title. Ridgway finished fifth with a 270, while ECC (347) was 11th.
Vinnie Lenze led the Dutchmen, with his round of 80 placing him fifth overall. Warren’s Braddock Damore fired a 75 to collect medalist honors.
St. Marys’ other three competitors were closely bunched, as Alex Clark shot an 86 and Ethan Schlimm and Louie Nedzinski both rounds of 98.
Ridgway was led by Kole Asti, who carded an 82 to place 8th. Teammate Logan Jordan wasn’t far behind with an 84. Brent DeFranco (98) and Evan Gustafson (104) also competed for the Elkers.
Sarak Krise led ECC with a 109, while Sam Rettger had a 118 and Marcus Muccio a 120.
DuBois junior high wins
BROOKVILLE — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team beat host Brookville, 26-12, on Thursday.
Seth Wilmoth threw two touchdown passes for the Beavers, while Bryson Kail had a rushing and passing touchdown of his own.
Hayat Muhammad, Wes Clyde and Thacher Hanzely each had a receiving touchdown in the game. Colton Stubbs added a fumble recovery and Ryan Woodel caught a 2-point conversion.
The Beavers host Punxsutawney Thursday at at Mansell Stadium at 4 p.m.
Clarification
Saturday’s game story on the Brookville football team’s 20-19 loss at Keystone had some incorrect information regarding the final moments of the game.
The 5-yard incidental facemask penalty on Keystone in a sack of Raiders quarterback Easton Belfiore was indeed marked off from the spot of the foul and spotted correctly, but what the officiating crew did not do correctly was give Brookville the option of starting the game clock and play clock immediately after the ball was spotted.
Roughly 20 seconds was lost to the Raiders because of this error. Teams that are not penalized in this situation are given the option to start or not start the game clock in the final two minutes of each half. Thus, had the Raiders been leading the game, letting the clock run would’ve been a likely move.
Mid-AM 2nd round ppd.
ERIN, Wisc. — The United States Golf Association (USGA) has postponed the second round of stroke play for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, scheduled for Sunday due to unplayable conditions and an unfavorable weather forecast for the remainder of the day. Play was slated to resume Monday, Sept. 12, at 7:50 a.m. Starting times will remain the same, with players teeing off at both Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf & Country Club.
Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot a 1-over-par 71 in his first round of qualifying on Saturday at Erin Hills. He shot an even-par 35 on the front nine while going 1-over with a 36 on the back nine.
Two rounds of stroke play pairs the field from 264 golfers to the low 64 for a single-elimination match play tournament beginning now on Tuesday and running through at least Thursday with a scheduled 36-hole final, although the weather likely has affected all of the match play rounds.
The 44-year-old Smith won Mid-Am titles in 2003, 2009, 2010 and 2012, earning berths in the following spring’s Masters at August National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga. He’ll serve as the captain of the U.S. Walker Cup team in 2025.
If Smith makes it out of stroke play qualifying, he has a chance to improve on his second-best 34 match play wins at the Mid-Am, second only to Jerry Courville Jr.’s 36. This will be Smith’s 17th Mid-Am and 50th USGA event.
Saturday’s first-round leader was defending champion Stewart Hagestad, a quarterfinalist in last month’s U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., and a three-time USA Walker Cup competitor, carded a 6-under-par 64 at Blue Mound for a one-shot lead over two players who shot 65: Dalton Melnyk posted a bogey-free, 6-under 65 at 7,309-yard, par-71 Erin Hills, and 2022 Arizona State graduate James Leow had a 65 at 6,766-yard, par-70 Blue Mound.