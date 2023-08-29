Lady Rovers spike Cameron
BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball team opened the season by sweeping visiting Cameron County, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18.
Lauren Rendos postde eight kills and four digs, while Sophia Schmader had seven kills and eight digs to lead the Lady Rovers.
Bella Patton notched six kills and Teyha Shaw four blocks, while Kalina Powell recorded 15 digs and four aces. Meeca Smith added 21 assists.
The Lady Rovers (1-0) play at Brookville Thursday.
Punxsy falls to C-L
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team dropped its season opener to Clarion-Limestone, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13, Tuesday night.
Samantha Griebel led Punxsy with four kills, while Ciara Toven and Kinsee Barnett had two kills each. Danielle Griebel recorded nine assists.
“Clarion-Limestone came in and played a good game,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “We did not react well to our first experience. We have a few new people in some key roles. We need to work on some things during practice and come back on Thursday ready to go.”
Punxsy (0-1) hosts DuBois Cenral Catholic on Thursday.
DCC golfers edged Tide
DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys golf team made it two wins in two days Tuesday it edged visiting Curwensville, 191-193, at the DuBois Country Club.
Curwensville’s Trenton Best captured medalist honors with a 42, but DCC used three scores of 46 or better to slip past the Golden Tide.
Aiden Snowberger led DCC with a 45, while teammates Tristan Sedor and Trenton Miller each posted rounds of 46. Peyton Suplizio closed out the Cardinals’ scoring with a 54.
Connor Howell added a 46 for the Tide, who also got a 52 from Davis Fleming and a 53 by Austin Gilliland.
The Cardinals battle DuBois today.
CURWENSVILLE—193
Connor Howell 46, Trenton Best 42, Davis Fleming 52, Grant Swanson 54, Austin Gilliland 53, Connor Smay 54.
DCC—191
Tristan Sedor 46, Aiden Snowberger 45, Trenton Miller 46, Peyton Suplizio 54. Others: Jack Roy 57. Nate Harris 65.