DCC falls to Clearfield
HYDE — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals fell to the Clearfield Lady Bison on Tuesday night, 65-51.
Clearfield overcame a 16-7 first quarter deficit to outscore DCC the rest of the way by 58-35.
Clearfield’s Emma Hipps led the team with 21 points while Cayleigh Walker added 18. Hanna Glunt and Riley Ryen were also in double-figures with 11 and 10, respectively.
For the Cardinals, Kayley Risser had a game-high 27 points while Faith Jacob added 10.
Clearfield moved to 7-10 on the year while DCC falls to 10-6.
The Lady Cardinals have a quick turnaround as they host Johnsonburg tonight, while the Lady Bison host Huntingdon on Thursday.
CLEARFIELD 65,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 51
Score by Quarters
DCC 16 11 12 12 — 51
Clearfield 7 18 22 18 — 65
DuBois Central Catholic—51
Jessy Frank 3 0-0 7, Kayley Risser 10 7-9 27, Faith Jacob 3 4-6 10, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 2 0-0 5, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Marina Hanes 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 11-15 51.
Clearfield—65
Hanna Glunt 4 1-2 11, Alayna Winters 1 0-0 2, Cayleigh Walker 7 4-6 18, Riley Ryen 2 5-6 10, Emma Hipps 9 3-3 21, McKenna Lanager 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Kitchen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 13-17 65.
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Frank, Berta), Clearfield 4 (Glunt 2, Ryen, Kitchen).