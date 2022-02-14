St. Marys downs DuBois
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team picked up a decisive 46-19 win over the DuBois Lady Beavers on Monday night.
St. Marys (15-5) had three players in double figures, led by Izzy Catalone’s 13. Maura Caskey had 11 points while Jayssa Snelick had 10.
The duo of Madison Rusnica and Abbie McCoy had seven points each for DuBois (9-12).
DuBois won the junior varsity game, 34-6. In that contest, Teegan Runyon led DuBois with 11 points while Maddy Orzechowski had seven.
Both teams have Brookville as its next opponent as DuBois hosts the Lady Raiders tonight and St. Marys hosts them on Wednesday.
ST. MARYS 46 DuBOIS 19
Score by Quarters
DuBois 9 5 0 5 — 19
St. Marys 18 14 10 4 — 46
DuBois—19
Kam Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 0 0-0 0, Madison Rusnica 3 0-1 7, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Abbie McCoy 3 1-4 7, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 1 0-0 3, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Madi Eckley 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-5 19.
St. Marys—46
Izzy Catalone 5 0-0 13, Jayssa Snelick 4 1-2 10, Olivia Eckels 1 0-0 2, Maura Caskey 4 3-3 11, Isabelle Caskey 3 0-0 6, Abigail Erich 0 0-2 0, Holly Anthony 2 0-0 4, Jianna Gerg 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0, Ava Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-5 46.
Three-pointers: DuBois 2 (Rusnica, McCoy), St. Marys 4 (Catalone 3, Snelick).
Brockway falls to KeystoneBROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 7-15 record with Monday’s 48-42 loss to Keystone.
Alex Carlson led the Rovers with 14 points while Noah Adams was the only other Rover in double-figures with 12.
Keystone’s Bret Wingard had a game-high 18 points as the duo of Tyler Albright and Cole Henry had 11 points each.
KEYSTONE 48, BROCKWAY 42
Score by Quarters
Keystone 10 16 12 10 — 48
Brockway 8 8 13 15 — 42
Keystone—48
Bret Wingard 7 3-6 18, Tyler Albright 4 0-0 11, Ian Keth 0 0-1 0, Cole Henry 4 3-4 11, Zander McHenry 1 4-4 6, Haden Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-15 48.
Brockway—42
Jared Marchiori 4 0-0 8, Alex Carlson 6 0-0 14, Marcus Bennett 0 0-0 0, Noah Adams 4 0-0 12, Aiden Grieneisen 2 2-3 6, Dylen Coder 1 0-0 2, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-3 42.
Three-pointers: Keystone 4 (Albright 3, Wingard), Brockway 6 (Adams 4, Carlson 2)
Raiders best Gremlins
KARNS CITY — Griffin Ruhlman scored all of his 20 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter to help the Brookville Raiders basketball team pull away for a 52-36 non-league win at Karns City Monday night.
The Raiders (18-2) led by a slim 33-29 margin going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Gremlins (16-5) 19-7 in the final eight minutes as five other players scored in the quarter.
Danny Lauer finished with 11 points while Hunter Geer scored eight of his nine points in the second quarter.
Taite Beighley led the Gremlins with 18 points and was the lone player to reach double figures.
The Gremlins’ other double-figure scorers going into the game, Luke Cramer and Micah Rupp, each finished with five points.
The Raiders visit Cambridge Springs in another non-league matchup Wednesday.