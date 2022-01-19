ECC takes down Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team got 52-20 road victory over Sheffield Wednesday evening.
Elk County Catholic jumped out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back.
Luke Jansen led the Crusaders with 17 points as teammate Charlie Breindel joined him in double-digits with 14. Jordan Wasko added nine.
Elk County Catholic also won the junior varsity game, 52-24.
Lance O’Neill scored a game-high 18 points for ECC as Will Wortman had 13.
The Crusaders are back in action Friday night as they host Ridgway.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 52, SHEFFIELD 20
Score by Quarters
ECC 21 12 10 9 — 52
Sheffield 4 7 7 2 — 20
Elk County Catholic—52
Jordan Wasko 3 3-3 9, Luke Jansen 8 0-1 17, Michael Jacobs 2 0-0 4, Adam Straub 1 0-0 3, Charlie Breindel 5 3-4 14, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0, Will Wortman 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 6-8 52.
Sheffield—20
Lucas McNeal 1 0-2 2, Connor Finch 1 0-0 2, Mason Silvis 1 2-2 4, Tony Richards 3 1-2 8, Caden Copley 2 0-0 4, Leihden Wotorson 0 0-0 0, Mike Milholic 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hardwick 0 0-0 0, Gage Mott-Macalush 0 0-0 0, Alex Richards 0 0-0 0, Aldon Hulings 0 0-2 0. Totals: 8 3-8 20.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Jansen, Straub, Breindel, Kang), Sheffield 1 (Richards).
Lady Beavers top Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois Lady Beavers picked up a 37-23 win over Bradford on Wednesday night.
Izzy Geist-Salone led the Lady Beavers with 10 points on the night while Madison Rusnica added seven.
DuBois is back in action Friday night as they host Bellefonte for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
DUBOIS 37, BRADFORD 23
Score by Quarters
DuBois 8 13 12 4 — 37
Bradford 5 5 6 8 — 23
DuBois—37
Madison Rusnica 3 0-0 7, Allie Snyder 2 0-2 4, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Isabella Geist-Salone 5 0-0 10, Alexas Pfeufer 2 0-0 6, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Bree Weible 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 1 0-0 2, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-2 2, Maddy Orzechowski 0 2-4 4, Madi Eckley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 162-8 37.
Bradford—23
Benson 4 0-0 11, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Glose 0 0-1 0, Stiles 0 0-0 0, Dixon 2 7-9 11, Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Schlecher 0 1-2 1, Persichinni 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 8-12 23.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Rusnica, Pfeufer 2), Bradford
Raiders rout West Branch
BROOKVILLE — Putting 10 players in the scoring column, the Brookville Raiders improved to 11-0 with a 63-32 non-conference win at home against West Branch Wednesday night.
The Raiders led 28-14 at halftime, extended their lead to 42-24 after three quarters, then pushed it into PIAA Mercy Rule running clock territory with a 21-8 fourth-quarter advantage.
The Raiders haven’t been 11-0 since their unbeaten regular season in 1987-88. Only three other times have they started as good as this season, 1940-41, 1939-40 and 1926-27.
Griffin Ruhlman scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the second half while Ian Pete scored nine points, Jack Pete eight, and Danny Lauer and Clayton Cook with seven apiece.
Zack Tiracorda led West Branch (5-8) with 17 points.
Brookville hosts Brockway Friday.