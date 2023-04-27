DCC track splits meet
RIMERSBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic track and field teams split a meet Wednesday at Union/A-C Valley, with the Lady Cardinals winning 103-47 and the Cardinals falling 108-24.
Madelyn Schmader led the Lady Cardinals with four victories, notching individual firsts in the 400 and 800 while also running legs on the winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays. She won the 400 with a personal-best 1:04.
She teamed up with Anna Brubaker, Zoe Puhala and Lauren Jenkins on the 4x800 relay, and Puhala, Faith Jacob and Chloe Benden in the 4x400.
Julia Sebring also had a good day with a district qualifying time of 13 seconds in the 100m while snagging wins in the 200 and 4x100 relay. Hope Jacob notched wins in the 1600 along with the high jump.
Benden added a win in the pole vault and Eva Bloom took home firsts in both the shot and discus throws. Reagan Gelnette took second in the high jump.
On the boys’ side, Aiden Grieneisen took first in the javelin with a throw of 146 feet and placed second in both the shot and discus. Jed Manno took home the win in the 800.
Jack Roy was second in the 1,600, while Peyton Suplizio with second in the 800. Manno added a third in the 200 and Andrew Reiter a third in the long jump.
Central Catholic is back in action Saturday at the Lock haven Invitational.
Ramettes defeat Brockway
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Ramettes softball team picked up a 7-3 win over Brockway on Thursday.
Jenna Kasmierski led the Ramettes by going 3-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and three RBIs.
Amanda Decker was 2-for-3 for the Lady Rovers while Stephanie Stage had two RBIs.
Julia Jones got the win, throwing a complete game by allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and no walks while striking out six.
Johnsonburg plays at Kane on Monday while Brockway is at Smethport on Saturday.
JOHNSONBURG 7, BROCKWAY 3
Score by Innings
B’way 001 002 0 — 3
J’burg 301 300 x — 7
Brockway—3
Amanda Decker ss 3220, Rheanna Spinda cf 3000, Meeca Smith c 3000, Stephanie Stage lf 3012, Taylor Rhed 1b-p-1b 3000, Josie Orinko rf 3000, Gabby Hertel p-1b-p 3000, Savannah Ross dp 3000, Kalina Powell 2b 2110. Totals: 26-3-4-2.
Johnsonburg—7
Julia Jones p 4100, Natalie Dunworth ss 4221, Shelby Sorg cf 4221, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3133, Zoey Grunthaner c 2001, Marlee Cherry lf 3010, Callie Schreffler rf 3000, Jaylen Gardner 2b 3000, Maria Casilio 3b 3110. Totals: 29-7-9-6.
Errors: B’way 3, J’burg 3. LOB: B’way 2, J’burg 5. 3B: Kasmierski.
Pitching
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Taylor Rhed-1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Hertel.
Area golf results
BROCKPORT — The “Golf Nuts” played at Scottish Heights Golf Course Wednesday:, and there was a tie for first place between the teams of Fran Inzana-Frank Foulkrod-Art Faccone-Mike Ross and Emory Keith-John Kruse-Cluey Sandy-Gary Bisson at 382.
Keith had the low gross of the day with an 85. Quota Points were Keith 38, Dave Heltman 37, Faccone 36 Bob Radeker was the Odd Man Out.
The traveling league plays at Beechwoods Golf Course next week.
Eagles draft DL Carter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the NFL draft on Thursday night, trading up one spot with the Chicago Bears to get a player who may have still been available because of his role in a fatal car crash.