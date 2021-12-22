DuBois rifle team loses
DUBOIS — The DuBois rifle team saw a jump in its score from the the season opener, but it still wasn’t enough to best Everett Wednesday, as the Warriors came away with a 1389-1301 victory.
Everett’s Joey Kovachs led all shooters with a 288, while teammates George Kuhne (2830 and Trey Meyers (281) also shot in the 280s. Liam Tegeler (272) and Ava Penatzer (265) rounded out the Warriors’ scoring.
DuBois’ top shooter was Ella Sprague, who posted a 272. Mia Edwards wasn’t far behind with a 270, while Jeremy Wolfgang (265), Dominic Vizza (247) and Zak Roy (247) also scored for the Beavers. Vizza’s score was a personal best.
Also shooting personal bests in the varsity match were Julian Roen (239), Luke Gerg (230), Ian Hamilton (225) and Henry Myers (212).
Everett also won the JV match, 284-262, led by Garrett Wertz’s 96.
Madalynn Wilson shot a 90 to lead DuBois, while Jack Elias had an 87 and Alexia Austin an 85.
DuBois is back in action Jan. 5 at Bishop Carroll.
DuBois gymnasts win
RIDGWAY — Fueled by sophomores Lauren Stroka and Mya Jones, the DuBois gymnastics tam captured a lopsided 117.125-80.050 victory at Ridgway Tuesday evening.
Stroka won all four individual events, posting her best score on vault (8.85). She also scored an 8 or better on bars (8.0), beam (8.0) and floor (8.3) on her way to winning the all-around with a 33.15.
Jones was second to Stroka in all a four events, as well as the all-around with a 31.425. She went over eight points on vault (8.45) and floor (8.275) while recording a 7.05 on bars and 7.65 on beam.
Senior Madee Finalle placed third on vault (7.85) and fourth on bars (5.85), beam (6.45) and floor (7.000) to come away with third place in the all-around with a 27.15.
Lady Beaver junior Morgan Bojalad posted one Top 4 event finish, placing on third on bars with a 6.1. She was fifth in the all-around (25.525).
DuBois is off until Jan. 5 when it hosts St. Marys.
DAMS wrestlers top Dutch
DuBOIS — The DuBois Middle School wrestling team pulled out a 34-33 tiebreaker victory against St. Marys Tuesday night in a match that was decided by the 5th criteria, which is “The team having accumulated the greater total number of falls, defaults, forfeits, and disqualifications shall be declared the winner.”
St. Marys won more bouts contested on the mat, but DuBois got the overall win based on having more wrestlers and picking up a couple forfeits. Samson Deeb recorded the Beavers’ only fall of the night. DuBois also got wins from Carter Genevro, Antonio Giambanco, Brady Glass, Shawn Hall, and Nathaniel Clark. In exhibition action, Easton Harris picked up an additional fall.
DuBois (2-0) is now off until Jan. 12 when it hosts Williamsport.
Bowling Honor Roll
There were five people that made this week’s honor roll, highlighted by Andy Werner rolling a perfect 300 in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic league. That also saw Stephen Piercel bowl a single game of 278.
Jackie Mitskavich had a 751 series and a single game of 269 for the Town & Country league.
In Mixed Couples league, Jeff Krach rolled a 750 series and a high game of 277.
Finally, in the DuBois Juniors league, Melia Mitskavich bowled a high game of 252 and a 723 series.
Aggies pull out of Gator Bowl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, the team announced Wednesday.
“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a news release.
The Aggies (8-4) were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday. The team did not provide any details on the COVID-19 issues or injuries on the team.
“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” athletic director Ross Bjork said.