DCC golfers win two
DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys golf team hosted Brookville in a doubleheader match Tuesday — to make up one postponed earlier in the season — at the DuBois Country Club and came away with a pair of near identical victories, 195-202 and 195-206.
In the first match, DCC’s Tristan Sedor captured medalist honors with a 40. Teammate Aiden Snowberger shot a 50, while Trenton Miller and Peyton Suplizio posted rounds of 52 and 53, respectively.
Brookville’s lone golfer to break 50 was Killian Radel, who had a 43. Holden Shaffer (52), Logan Gilbert (53) and Burke Fleming (54) also scored for the Raiders.
In the second 9-hole match, Radel took home medalist honors with a 41, but DCC collected a second win after it had three golfers shoot in the 40s.
Sedor led the Cardinals again with a 46, followed by Snowberger (48) and Miller (49). Jack Roy closed out the scoring with a 52.
Brookville’s other scorers in the second match were Fleming (52), Luke Burton (56) and Gilbert (57).
Central Catholic is back in action today at the Brockway Invitational, while Brookville competes in the Kane Invitational on Friday.
MATCH 1
BROOKVILLE—202
Killian Radel 43, Burke Fleming 54, Logan Girt 53, Holden Shaffer 52. Others: Luke Burton 59, Ladd Blake 56.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC—195
Tristan Sedor 40, Aiden Snowberger 50, Trenton Miller 52, Peyton Suplizio 53. Other: Kyan Peck 50, Jack Roy 53.
MATCH 2
BROOKVILLE—206
Killian Radel 40, Burke Fleming 52, Logan Girt 57, Luke Burton 56. Others: Holden Shaffer 61, Ladd Blake 66
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC—195
Tristan Sedor 46, Jack Roy 52, Aiden Snowberger 48, Trenton Miller 49. Other: Peyton Suplizio 54.
ECC spikers defeat Kane
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader volleyball team got a home win on Tuesday night, downing Kane in straight sets, 25-8, 25-9, 25-19.
Madison Marzullo had 10 kills, four aces and two blocks. Tori Newton had 10 kills, Reagan Bauer had three kills and three aces, Kiri Emmert had numerous assists and head coach Tricia Bauer said Gabby Weisner did a “great job on defense for us.”
“I am really happy with how we played tonight,” Bauer said. “The whole team passed and served well tonight. The are continuing to improve and move in the right direction.”
Elk County Catholic junior varsity also picked up the win, 25-7, 25-21.
The Lady Crusaders travel to Sheffield on Thursday.