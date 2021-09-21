Rovers rout Panthers
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team cruised to a 13-0 victory against Keystone Tuesday at Frank Varischetti Field.
Isaac Guaglianone led the Rovers with two goals, while Wesley Wolfe, Adam Lin, Jacob Maze, Jared Marchiori, Marcus Bennett, Noah Adams, Mayson Fremer, Dylan Bash, Eric Young, Joe Hertel and Jimmy Fremer all scored once.
The Rovers are right back in action today, hosting Redbank Valley at 5 p.m.
Chucks edge Raiders
BROOKVILLE — The Punxsutawney boys soccer team beat host Brookville in a slugfest, 6-5, Tuesday afternoon.
That one-goal difference came in the first half as Punxsy took a 4-3 lead to the break before both teams scored twice in the second half.
Jaugar McDivitt netted a hat-trick to power the Chucks, while Ben Gigliotti had a goal and an assist. Garrett Bartlebaugh and Angelo Pape also found the back of the net for Punxsy.
Brad Fiscus scored twice for Brookville, with Logan Oakes, Garner McMaster and Alex Reynolds also netting goals.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
Punxsy travels to DuBois Central Catholic, while Brookville hosts Kane.
DCS girls soccer falls
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team fell to visiting Blair County 6-4 on Monday.
Blair County was winning 5-1 at one point in the first half before DCS scored three goals in a row towards the end of the first half and into the second half to cut the lead to 5-4. However, Blair County would tack on an extra one to later set the final at 6-4.
Scoring for DCS was Emily Deitch, Fiona Ross and Ella Shenkle — while one of the goals was scored on a deflection from Blair County. Deitch and Fiona Riss had assists.
DCS had 21 shots on goal and its goalkeeper Koisha Frazier had five saves and faced two penalty kicks.
DCC 7th/8th girls win
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic 7th and 8th grade girls basketball teams were in action over the past week, picking up some wins along the way.
On Friday, both teams played Ridgway, as the Lady Elkers won the 7th grade game 46-10 and DCC won the 8th grade game 59-32.
For the 7th grade, Jillian Morgan had six points. In the 8th grade contest, Julia Sebring had five points while Mattie Gritzer and Brooklyn Baummer had four.
On Monday, the girls hosted Brockway and won both games. The 7th grade contest was 23-16, with Sebring scoring 14 points. On the 8th grade side, DCC won 44-9 as Sebring and Ella Elensky had 10 points while Gritzer and Katelyn Jones had seven each.
The 7th grade team is now 2-2 on the year while the 8th grade team is 3-1.