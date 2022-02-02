Brockway falls to Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Brockway boys basketball team fell to Sheffield, 50-47, on Wednesday night.
Brockway (4-13) was led by Marcus Bennett, who scored 14 points. Alex Carlson also had 13 while the trio of Jared Marchiori, Dylen Coder and Noah Adams had six each.
The Rovers get a bit of a break as they are back in action Tuesday as they host Kane.
SHEFFIELD 50,
BROCKWAY 47
Score by Quarters
Brockway 13 11 7 16 — 47
Sheffield 8 13 14 15 — 50
Brockway—47
Jared Marchiori 3 0-2 6, Alex Carlson 6 0-0 13, Marcus Bennett 6 1-3 14, Noah Adams 2 2-2 6, Aiden Grieneisen 1 0-0 2, Dylen Coder 2 2-2 6, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-9 47.
Sheffield—50
Lucas McNeal 7 7-9 21, Mason Siluis 1 0-0 2, Tony Richards 2 2-2 7, Leihdan Wotorson 2 0-0 5, Conner Finch 6 2-5 14, Gage Mott-Macalush 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hardwick 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 12-18 50.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Carlson, Bennett), Sheffield 2 (Richards, Wotorson).
St. Marys loses to Bradford
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Dutchmen boys basketball team fell to the Bradford Owls on Wednesday night by a 40-33 final.
Quin Gavazzi led the Dutchmen (3-14) with 11 points on the night. Anthony Nedinski was the other Dutchmen in double-figures with 10.
St. Marys will look to get back on track tonight as they travel to take on DuBois.
BRADFORD 40,
ST. MARYS 33
Score by Quarters
Bradford 13 4 11 12 — 40
St. Marys 10 6 6 11 — 33
Bradford—40
Cam Austin 3 0-0 6, Dalton Dixon 2 2-2 7, Ryan Ward 0 1-2 1, Jerrid Wilmoth 7 0-1 15, Jake Franz 2 2-3 7, Nolan Roulo 0 0-2 0, Lucas Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chase Wineberg 1 0-0 2, Talon Reese 0 2-4 2, Isaiah Fitton 0 0-0 0, Nate Gleason 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-13 40.
St. Marys—33
Anthony Nedinski 2 5-6 10, Tyler Mitchell 0 2-3 2, Quin Gavazzi 3 4-4 11, Charlie Coudriet 2 2-2 6, Hunter Hetrick 0 1-4 1, Ryan Bille 0 0-1 0, Zack Thorwart 1 0-0 3, Grayson Spangler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 14-20 33.
Three-pointers: Bradford 3 (Dixon, Wilmoth, Franz), St. Marys 3 (Nedinski, Gavazzi, Thorwart).
DCS picks up third loss
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team suffered just its third loss of the season on Tuesday with a 32-27 loss to Calvary Christian Academy.
Emily Deitch led the Lady Eagles with 10 points while Rorrie Maynard chipped in with five.
DuBois Christian School falls to 11-3 on the year and will look to get back in the win column tonight as they host Johnstown Christian School.
CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 32,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 27
Score by Quarters
DCS 5 5 7 10 — 27
CCA 9 7 6 10 — 32
DuBois Christian School—27
Emily Deitch 2 4-7 10, Rorrie Maynard 2 0-0 5, Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 1 0-0 2, Lily Shenkle 2 0-0 4, Ella Shenkle 1 2-4 4, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 2-2 2. Totals: 8 8-13 27.
Calvary Christian Academy—32
Lauren Peachey 5 1-2 13, Lexis Corbin 2 1-2 5, Kya Kuhstos 1 5-8 7, Addy Bush 2 0-0 4, Macayla Mills 1 1-2 3, Eva Penning 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 8-16 32.
Three-pointers: DCS 3 (E. Deitch 2, Maynard), CCA 2 (Peachey 2).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The area saw another perfect game on the lanes as six local bowlers have landed on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Shane Frantz rolled 300 game in Division A of the Sportsman League, while Pat Nosker had a 279 game in the same division.
The Scotty’s Donut Classic league had two bowlers pickup honors. Stephen Pearce bowled a 757 series and was just two pins away from a perfect game with a 298. Jackie Mitskavich also made it with a 739 series and 268 high game.
In Division 1 of the Litts Club, Gary Vida rolled a game of 278.
The final honoree for the week went to Tracy Shenkle. She rolled a 651 series in the Cloverleaf league.